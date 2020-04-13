NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Says He’s ‘Afraid,’ ‘Hurt,’ As A Result Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Cuomo also said that he hadn't been able to see his wife or daughter since the crisis began.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has rapidly become one of the public faces of the response not just in New York, but across the country. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Cuomo discusses his response to the virus and the toll it’s had on him emotionally.

In the interview, Cuomo said that he wanted to help people understand that, although they may be self isolating, they aren’t the only ones going through this.

“You’re not alone. Everybody feels what you’re feeling. I feel what you feel. I’m afraid. I’m hurt. I’m having trouble with the situation. It’s not just you. I believe that, and it’s important and helpful to communicate it. And by my relaying my feelings, I think it may have helped you to understand that your feelings are not unique in this situation,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also said that, as he deals with the day-to-day realities of the pandemic, he’s always asking himself what else he could be doing to save lives. He said that he understood that every day more people were dying as a result of the virus, and said that even though he didn’t know what else he could be doing, he felt a tremendous burden.

Cuomo was also asked what had been hardest for him personally throughout the crisis.

“I haven’t been able to see my mother. I’m not with one of my daughters. That on a personal level is very taxing,” the governor said.

New York is the state that has thus far been hardest hit by the coronavirus. According to The New York Times, the state has seen more than 195,000 cases as of Monday afternoon, and more than 10,000 have been confirmed dead.

Because New York has been impacted so severely, Cuomo’s daily press briefings have become a source of information about the virus for many across the country. In those briefings, Cuomo said he tries to strike a consoling tone, even as he delivers new information about the virus.

Cuomo was also asked about his relationship with President Trump in the interview, and said that he couldn’t speak about it on the record. He did acknowledge that he had been very critical of the president in the past, but said that the situation he had been presented with was bigger than politics. He also said that the best way for New York to make it through the pandemic was with plenty of help from the federal government.