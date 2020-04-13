Pamela Anderson Poses In Nothing But A Towel

Pamela Anderson heated things up on her Instagram story on Monday, April 13. The Playboy model shared a seductive image of herself that left her followers thirsty for more.

As constant across the iconic model’s Instagram account, the picture was in black-and-white. The undated photo featured Pamela posing in a super short, striped towel, as if she just got out of the shower or the pool. The towel was knotted at her décolletage. Her voluminous bust almost spilled out of the terrycloth garment. What appeared to be a bra strap peeked out from the side of the towel.

She arched her back in the image, showing off a hint of her derriere. She tugged seductively at the bottom of the towel, which barely reached her thighs. She tilted her head back, shrugging her tanned shoulders high as she leaned forward. She gave the camera a sexy snarl.

Pamela wore a dainty necklace with a single pearl.

Her iconic blond hair was styled in layers, with bangs that brushed across her forehead, touching her famously thin eyebrows. Other pieces curled around her chin, framing her face. Her roots were a darker color than the rest of her platinum blond locks, giving her hair a slight ombre look at the top. The rest of her tresses slid down her back in a tumble of curls.

Pamela, as per usual, wore a face full of makeup. She started with her eyebrows, which were plucked thin and arched high over her eyes. Though it was hard to tell in the grayscale image, she appeared to wear a smoky eye on her lids, with charcoal shadow nearly reaching her brow bone. She wore her dark, luscious lashes thick and feathery, and they curled upwards and fanned outwards, giving her a cat-eye look.

The apples of her cheeks were brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips were lined with lipliner, and her plump pout was filled in with lipstick. As she opened her mouth, her pearly white teeth showed.

As Pamela Anderson fans and The Inquistir readers know, the model often shares risqué photos with her 1 million followers, sometimes nearly naked or fully nude images that are NSFW.

One of her most recent images featured the model completely naked as she straddled a male model in scandalous photo. The throwback image was completely seductive in nature, with Pamela closing her eyes as she leaned over her partner in the photo shoot.