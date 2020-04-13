Dr. Theresa Greene Temporarily Loses Custody Of Daughter Because She Works In The ER Amid Coronavirus Patients

Her ex-husband has temporarily been granted full custody.

Dr. Theresa Greene works in an emergency room in Miami, where she has been focused on treating patients who have been infected with the coronavirus, emotionally difficult work that has been made more so by her losing custody of her 4-year-old daughter, reports CNN.

Due to her continuous exposure to COVID-19, Circuit Court Judge Bernard Shapiro has temporarily issued full custody to Theresa’s ex-husband, Eric Greene, in order to limit the child’s exposure to the virus. Before this order, Theresa and Eric — who have been divorced for two years — had shared equal custody.

The ruling comes as the number of cases in Florida seems to be leveling off, according to data reported on the Florida Department of Health‘s website. However, Miami is still a hotbed of the disease — with over 7,200 cases in Miami-Date county.

Despite this potential flattening of the curve, Theresa cannot see her daughter until the danger has completely passed. She told CNN she is unsure when she will next be able to physically be in the same room as her child, as there is no telling when the pandemic will end.

Theresa said the situation she faced was unfair and was discriminatory against divorced parents. She claimed that — if she was married — there would be no question of her going home to her child. The situation is only being questioned because she is a single mom.

She told the publication she was being very careful and wearing extra levels of personal protective equipment to ensure her and her daughter’s safety.

“We use every thing we can. I’ve actually worn equipment above and beyond to protect myself and my child,” she said.

Theresa went on to say she felt forced to choose between her oath as a doctor and her child.

“I won’t abandon my team at work or the patients who will increasingly look to me to save their lives in the coming weeks, but it’s torture.”

A lawyer for Eric stated his client is supportive of his ex-wife’s work and “sacrifices” and that they are aware the new custody arrangement is temporary only as long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. He also said they would make up any time Theresa missed after she was able to physically see her child again. For now, Theresa and her daughter video-chat on a daily basis, as reported by CNN.

The doctor concluded that her daughter doesn’t quite understand what’s going on, but she does know that “her mom is sad.”

“I want her when she grows up to be proud of me by abiding to the oath that I took when I went into medicine, but I also know that she needs me now,” Theresa added.

She is currently appealing the custody ruling.