Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Chase Calls Willow The Love Of His Life As She Connects With Michael

During Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that the next step in Michael’s quest to gain full custody of Wiley will begin to develop. Sasha isn’t letting go of her suggestion that Michael marry Willow and that’s about to become a major topic of conversation again.

The sneak peek for this week posted on Twitter shares a bit of what’s ahead on this front. Michael and Sasha will discuss where things stand with his custody battle. He will explain that Diane told him right now it’s basically a 50-50 chance that he will persevere against Nelle.

Almost immediately, Sasha will point out that there is a possible solution to this challenge. As she suggested before, Sasha will talk about how Michael’s odds of winning would probably greatly increase if he married Willow.

General Hospital spoilers hint that Michael will remain resistant to this idea for now. However, the preview for the April 14 episode reveals that there will be multiple conversations taking place that could soon lead to some shifts in this regard.

On Tuesday, viewers will see Willow and Michael talking as well as Chase and Sasha meeting up separately. Chase will tell Sasha that Willow is the love of his life. While that surely is true, it also seems that very soon he will put that relationship on hold in order to support her need to help Michael and Wiley.

As Michael and Willow talk, General Hospital spoilers share that he will emphasize that she is what is best for Wiley. There is clearly additional context to this conversation than what is detailed in the preview. However, it looks like they will both be considering how deep the bond between Willow and Wiley has become.

SheKnows Soaps indicates that something will have Michael feeling intimidated during this next episode. In addition, Willow will turn to Chase to feel comforted, and it seems that may come after this upcoming talk with Michael.

Teasers detail that Sasha and Chase will soon join forces to push forward on this marriage idea. They will apparently realize that both Michael and Willow are feeling torn between remaining committed to their current relationships and pursuing this possibility for Wiley’s sake. Soon, Sasha and Chase will take steps to take the weight of the decision out of Willow and Michael’s hands.

Tuesday’s show will also include an interesting conversation involving Nelle and Valentin. This custody battle will be mentioned during this upcoming conversation and even Valentin will think that Nelle is taking things too far.

Will Willow and Michael marry and will this strategy work to get custody of Wiley? Will the two eventually find themselves unable to resist falling for one another, despite their relationships with Chase and Sasha? General Hospital spoilers hint that things are going to get complicated on this front and much more will be revealed on Tuesday.