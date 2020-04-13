‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Sizzles In Pink Bikini: ‘Missing The Sunshine & Traveling’

Samantha Hoopes showed off her killer figure to her 1.1 million Instagram fans on Monday, April 13, with a new post that saw her in a tiny bikini.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the photo-sharing app to post a selfie as she soaked up the sun. Hoopes was outdoors by a wooden-roofed structure in front of a body of water, though it wasn’t clear if it was a swimming pool or the ocean. In her caption, Hoopes said that she misses the sunshine and traveling, suggesting this photo is a throwback from a previous getaway. She didn’t include a geotag to her post to indicate where she was when the photo was taken.

Hoopes rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a bubblegum pink color that complimented her skin and hair tones. The upper half of her bikini consisted of a triangle top with spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. The bra featured itty bitty triangles that left quite a lot of her ample cleavage exposed. The top boasted symmetrical strips that interweaved to add an interesting texture to her swimsuit. Her swimsuit bottoms were not in the picture frame. Hoopes didn’t reveal where her suit was from.

Hoopes accessorized her look with a pair of classic Ray-Ban aviator shades, and a simple gold pendant necklace. She pouted her lips slightly for the selfie.

Within the first hour of being posted, the photo has garnered more than 7,000 likes and upwards of 65 comments, proving to be popular with her fans. Users of the social media platform used the occasion to engage with her caption, taking to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for Hoopes.

“Hi beautiful be safe my dear,” one user wrote, following the words with a series of red rose emoji.

“Missing these pics too,” replied another one, including a string of face blowing a heart kiss emoji at the end of the comment.

“Stay safe,” a third one chimed in, trailing the reply with a few fire emoji.

“Gorgeous pic. Safe travels,” added another one, pairing the message with a smiley.

In early September 2019, Hoopes gave birth to her first child — a baby boy named George. Just four months later, she went to the British Virgin Islands to shoot her seventh spread for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, one that was shot by photographer Josie Clough. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, other models who joined Hoopes in the Caribbean territory included Haley Kalil, Robin Holzken, Lorena Duran and Olivia Brower. The new issue should hit newsstands in early May.