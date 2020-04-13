Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Takes Off Her Pants Using Her Feet For The Handstand Challenge

Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi followed other celebrities and took part in the handstand challenge. The UCLA graduate showed off the impressive feat on Instagram where she took her pants off while balancing on her hands.

While people are forced to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak many celebrities have taken to social media to pass the time and stay connected with fans. Actor Tom Holland was the first celebrity to help the handstand challenge viral, as reported by CNN, but female gymnasts have upped the stakes on the social media meme.

The Spider-man: Homecoming actor propped his body up against a wall and put a t-shirt on while supporting his weight doing a handstand. Ohashi partook in the challenge by doing a handstand without using anything as support and instead of sliding a shirt on she opted to take clothing off.

In her Instagram video the 23-year-old wore a grey camouflage workout top and black sweat pants in her living room. She bent over on her hands and went into a handstand, and first used her right leg to begin sliding her left pant leg off, and then alternated to the other leg to slide that side off. Within seconds the pants were down around her ankles which revealed orange gym shorts underneath.

The left pant leg came fully off first and Ohashi spun around on her hands to face the camera and remove her right pant leg with her feet. After the sweats were successfully removed the gymnast chuckled into the camera and stopped the video.

Her post received over 600,000 views and more than 135,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button. Over 3,900 comments were left with many impressed by the athletic stunt. Azzi Fudd, a member of Team USA’s women’s basketball team expressed her amazement. Others heaped praise on the diminutive athlete.

“You’re more powerful than 5G! Period,” one follower commented.

“I can barely take my sweats sitting down,” an Instagram user joked.

Plenty of people flooded the comments with the peach emoji and complimented Ohashi’s figure.

“That thang pokin,” one wrote along with a drooling emoji.

“Now this is talent,” a fan commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, fellow gymnast Simone Biles performed the same maneuver over the weekend. The popular Olympian received over 430,000 likes for her rendition of the handstand challenge where she took off a pair of peach-colored sweat pants using only her feet. Actress Halle Berry was among those that praised Biles in the comments of her post.