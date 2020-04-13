Kara Del Toro Shows Off Killer Curves In Lacy, Black Lingerie Set On Instagram

Kara Del Toro showed off her stunning body from every angle in a new Instagram post on Monday afternoon. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked an all-black, lace set that left very little to the imagination as she stood by a window.

The photos showed Kara standing in dark room, where the only source of light came from between closed blinds on the window beside her. The unique lighting cast shadows on some areas of her body, while on others it highlighted her tan skin. Kara looked casual yet sexy in her lingerie, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Kara’s look included a demi-cut, all-lace bralette made of sheer fabric, with thin straps on her shoulders. The plunging neckline did little to contain Kara’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. Kara’s top also featured a long band on the bottom that came down to the smallest part of her waist, which drew attention to her hourglass figure.

Kara’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips. Her long, lean legs and pert derriere were fully exposed.

Kara’s only accessory was a matching, silky bow in her brunette hair, which held together a long, messy braid. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. She left a few strands out of her braid, which delicately framed her face.

In the first photo, Kara faced the camera and cocked one hip to the side in a way that further showed off her figure. She put one hand to her forehead and peered out the window. The second photo showed Kara turned to the side, giving fans a glimpse of her abs in the light.

In the third shot, Kara turned her back to the camera, revealing cut-out mesh straps. She stuck her round booty out and looked over her shoulder. Finally, facing the camera once more, Kara pressed her arm against her chest, which pushed her cleavage out.

The post garnered more than 23,000 likes and just over 300 comments in an hour as fans showered Kara with love.

“You slay so effortlessly,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“Bombshell,” another user added.

Kara always knows how to get pulses racing. Earlier this week, she showed off her backside once more in sheer tights and a tiny top, which her followers loved.