Nata Lee Exposes Pert Derriere In Mesh Thong While Sitting On A Sink

The Russian model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

On Monday, April 13, Russian model Nata Lee uploaded a provocative Instagram post for her 4.8 million followers to enjoy.

The tantalizing picture, taken on Nata’s smartphone, shows the professional DJ striking a seductive pose in a sizable bathroom. She sat, perched on the edge of a sink with her back turned, in front of a sizable mirror. She looked over her shoulder and gazed at her phone screen, as she snapped the suggestive selfie.

The 21-year-old decided to go topless for the photo, wearing only a pair of white mesh thong underwear that accentuated her pert derriere. Nata covered her chest with her arm, presumably in order to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, fans were able to get a good view of her ample cleavage. In addition, the sizable black ink dragon tattoo on her thigh was fully displayed.

The Instagram star styled her honey-colored hair in tousled curls and appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to feature filled-in eyebrows and a light coat of mascara. She also sported a white-tipped French manicure, giving the look additional glamour.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemingly made reference to the coronavirus pandemic and reminded her followers to practice good hygiene.

Many of Nata’s admirers took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“You are hot,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire, heart-eye, and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“You are absolutely stunning in every sense of the word,” added a different devotee.

“You are just so beautiful,” said another follower.

“What a precious lady you are! Absolutely gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Nata has not yet responded to the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 170,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a black lace bra and a matching high-slit maxi skirt. That post has been liked over 280,000 times since it was shared.