Kristen Doute Confirms Drama With Ex-Boyfriend Brian Carter Will Continue To Be ‘Dragged Out’ On ‘Pump Rules’

Kristen Doute's drama with Brian Carter will likely continue through the remaining episodes of the season.

The drama between Kristen Doute and her ex-boyfriend, Brian Carter, is far from over on Vanderpump Rules.

During a recent interview with Meaww, the longtime Bravo reality star and book author opened up about the remaining episodes of the show’s eighth season, confirming that when it comes to her relationship ups and downs with Carter, viewers will continue to see their issues play out throughout the upcoming episodes.

“Unfortunately, it will probably be dragged out for the rest of the season because that’s the way the summer went for me,” Doute explained to the outlet, via YouTube.

According to Doute, she’s seen plenty of feedback on social media in regard to the way in which both her drama with Carter, and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Kentucky wedding, have been dragged out on the show, which she addressed last week on her Twitter page.

Doute also said that she too is sick of watching the challenging moments between herself and Carter play out on the show before adding again that their drama will likely continuing on for “the remainder of the season” because that is what she was going through last summer during production on the new episodes.

Weeks after production wrapped, Doute was able to take a breather and reassess where she stood in her life, as she and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars are known to do in between seasons and it was during that time when she decided it was best for her and Carter to part was for good. A short time later, she announced the official end of their relationship on her Instagram page.

Looking back on her past romance with Carter, Doute told Meaww that she believes her ex-boyfriend is a great guy and revealed that she holds no ill will towards him. She then confirmed that the two of them are not only friends, but also co-parents to their two dogs, and added that they do still see each other and text each other every now and again.

“We don’t hang out socially but I see him once in a while,” she added. “The distance is the best thing.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute opened up to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month about how hard it’s been reliving all the drama she went through with Carter on the show. As she explained, it was hard enduring the ups and downs of their relationship when it was happening.