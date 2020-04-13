Carmen Electra Sizzles In Lingerie In Seductive Throwback Photo

Carmen Electra sizzled in one of her most recent Instagram uploads, posing in nothing but a bra-and-panty set while sitting on top of a washing machine.

The iconic model stared directly at the camera, giving some serious bedroom eyes. Her mouth was slightly open in a grimace, like she was giving a sultry growl. She put one hand on her knee, while the other rested on her hip, her fingers spread. Her long nails were done in a French manicure.

Carmen wore a white, demi bra, which set off her sun-kissed skin. Each cup boasted a hint of scalloped lace. Her voluptuous cleavage and buxom bust took center stage in the image. Her toned, tanned, taut midriff was displayed. The white, high-waisted panties rode high on her hips, though fans could catch a glimpse of her belly button.

While Carmen is known for her flaxen locks, she wore her hair chocolate brown in the undated photo. Her tresses were mussed at the roots, giving her some sexy bedhead. Her tresses were done in layers, and one piece of hair curled onto her cheek, framing her face. The rest of her brunette locks tumbled down her shoulders in waves.

Carmen’s eyebrows arched high over her light eyes, which were rimmed with heavy kohl liner. Her lashes, which were coated with black mascara, fanned outwards, giving her a cat-eye look. She wore bronzer on the apple of her cheeks, making her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout was painted with a reddish-brown lipstick.

She captioned the photo with a somber note, musing about quarantine.

Carmen’s 1 million followers flocked to the comments section, showering the model with praise and compliments. At the time of this writing, the post racked up more than 18,400 likes and over 400 comments.

“Never wanted to do laundry more in my life,” joked a social media user, adding a drooling smiley face.

“Yes ma’am you are bomb,” wrote another.

“OMG you are beautiful and always have been,” gushed a third follower.

Another fan tried a pickup line.

“I think god is missing one of his angels,” they said.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Carmen frequently posts sultry throwback shots. In one recent image, she shared a cover of Femme Fatales magazine that showed her wearing a low-cut, blue tank top and laced up, leather chaps that left little to the imagination.

In addition to vintage snapshots, the Playboy model also posts new pictures as well, like this one of her wearing an unbuttoned dress on the beach.