Brennah Black Gets Soaking Wet In Sheer Dress For Corona Del Mar Photo Shoot

Brennah Black’s most recent Instagram share is proving to be one of her hottest yet. The April 13 photo showed the model in a sheer dress that was soaked with water. In only a few short hours, her 530,000-plus fans have gone wild over it.

The sizzling snap showed Black lying on her back, where the surf meets the sand. She tagged the photo in Corona del Mar, California, on what appeared to be an overcast day. Despite the lack of sun, the setting was breathtaking with glistening sand, ocean waves, and towering bluffs making up the background. Black upped the ante even further by rocking a scandalous outfit that did plenty of favors for her sun-kissed figure.

Her sheer white dress hugged every inch of her body, leaving virtually nothing to the imagination. The top boasted long sleeves, sitting snug on Black’s trim arms. The sexy piece tied in the middle, drawing plenty of attention to her slim tummy and midsection. The garment’s thigh-high slit allowed for fabric to gather around her legs and flow into the water current while exposing her toned and tanned legs.

Black rested her long, blond locks in the water while most of her mane lay out in the sand. For the beachside look, Black wore a pair of large hoop earrings, which served as the perfect accessory to her all-white look.

The Playboy bombshell closed her eye and looked up into the sun, letting a peek of sunlight bounce off her gorgeous glow. The model, who recently put on a jaw-dropping display in a black bodysuit, added a bold application of makeup that came with many layers. Her defined brows and shimmery eye shadow perfectly complemented her contour and sparkly highlighter while she kept her lips simple with a gloss.

The caption was simple, with Black wishing her fans a good morning and adding a seashell emoji. She was kind enough to tag her photographer Rob as well, but she did not specifically mention if the steamy upload was a throwback or recent photo. Either way, the skin-baring picture has been a hit with over 2,000 likes and 140-plus comments in two short hours.

“Nice use of contrast! Like the light swimwear against the darker value background section! Also nice pose,” one fan complimented.

“Good morning, beautiful! Hope you’re well!” a second chimed in with the addition of a few red rose emoji.

“You’re such a beautiful girl,” another raved alongside a trail of flame emoji.

A few more fans couldn’t help but rave over her NSFW outfit.