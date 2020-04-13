Mathilde Tantot Heats Up Instagram As She Wears An Open Cardigan And Nothing Else For Racy New Photo

Mathilde Tantot heated up her Instagram page on Monday, April 13, with a new racy photo that is bound to send temperatures soaring. The French model teased her 5.5 million followers with a photo of herself taking a stroll through the countryside while fully topless.

The photo, which can be seen in this Instagram post, captured Tantot outdoors in a wooded area featuring tall trees in the background. However, she didn’t include a geotag to reveal where she was when this picture was taken.

Tantot wore just a black cardigan that was left completely open at the front. She didn’t wear a bra or anything else on her torso, flaunting her bare chest. For the photo, Tantot placed the fingers of her left hand over her right breast while the thumb covered her left side. Though she managed to censor enough of the photo to keep it within Instagram’s community guidelines, most of her chest was still on display.

Tantot completed her look with a checkered beige bucket hat. In her caption, she joked that she has become a “countryside girl.”

The photo has racked up more than 220,000 likes and upwards of 940 comments in under an hour of going live, indicating that it will continue to rake in interactions as the day progresses.

Fans of Tantot flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the racy post, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Such a babe,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a couple of heart-eyed face emoji.

“[I]f there was an award for ‘The most gorgeous girl in the entire world’ then I’m definitely sure that you [would] win it,” replied another fan, including a trophy, a pleading-eyes face, pointing fingers, and a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Oooooo so beautiful,” a third fan chimed in, adding a string of black heart emoji after the words.

“[T]he hottest countryside girl ever,” another one added, pairing the reply with a heart-eyed face, a red heart, fire and hands-raised emoji.

Tantot is known for a lot of things, but hiding her body from the camera isn’t one of them. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Tantot took to her Instagram feed over to weekend to once again tease her legion of fans with a photo that showcased her ample assets in a close-up shot. She wore a black bra made from fabric that had a bit of a sheen to it for the picture, which has since been deleted.