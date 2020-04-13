Hannah Palmer Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Strappy Red Bikini While Posing On The Beach

Hannah Palmer gave her 1.5 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Monday when she shared a steamy new post that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The new addition to Hannah’s Instagram feed included two photos snapped on a beautiful beach, which the model noted in the caption seemed like “a world away,” given the current global coronavirus pandemic. The Maxim model was captured standing with her side to the camera and her toned arms stretched high up in the air, as she took in the stunning ocean view in front of her.

A day by the water called for the perfect swimwear and Hannah’s certainly did not disappoint. She looked smoking hot in a minuscule red two-piece that left very little to the imagination, highlighting her famous curves.

The blond bombshell stunned in a strappy bikini top that did way more showing than covering up. The piece had impossibly tiny cups that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, exposing an ample amount of sideboob and cleavage in a scandalous fashion. Two thick bands wrapped tightly around her back, giving it a unique design that highlighted her slender frame.

Hannah also sported the set’s matching bikini bottoms that showed off even more of her bronzed figure. The number boasted a sexy thong-style that left her booty almost completely bare, while its daring high-cut allowed her to flaunt her sculpted legs. The bottoms also featured a double-strapped design — one thick red band with a thin nude band below, both of which sat up high on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and trim waist.

The social media sensation did not appear to have added any accessories to her barely there look, ensuring all eyes were on her curvaceous physique. Her platinum tresses were worn down and cascaded behind her back. She sported a minimal application of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showering the skin-baring new upload with love. It has racked up over 16,000 likes after just 20 minutes, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“You are insanely sexy and beautiful,” one person wrote.

“New definition of hotness,” added another.

“You have a gorgeous body, my love,” a third follower quipped.

“Perfection,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Hannah shows some skin more often than not in her social media appearances. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram account to wish her fans a happy Easter holiday while rocking skimpy lingerie and bunny ears. That post proved popular as well, earning more than 140,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments.