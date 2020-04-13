Noah Cyrus Poses In Orange Bandeau Top While Honoring Lil Nas X On His Birthday

Noah Cyrus took to Instagram to honor Lil Nas X on his birthday and shared multiple photos she has taken with him over time.

In the first shot, the “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” entertainer stunned in a bright orange bandeau top which displayed her decolletage and stomach. She paired the ensemble with gray joggers and accessorized herself with a gold necklace that had a marijuana leaf on the pendant. Cyrus put on a couple of bracelets and showed off the many tattoos she has inked on her body. The 20-year-old sported her straight dark hair down and appeared to be rocking a natural make-up look for the occasion.

Lil Nas wore a long-sleeved denim shirt and a country hat. He accessorized himself with numerous silver rings and bracelets. He took a selfie in the mirror in a bathroom while posing alongside Cyrus who stood there holding a beauty blender to her face. The “July” songstress poked her tongue out and rested her arm under her elbow.

In the next slide, the duo appeared to be on the set of Lil Nas’s music video for “Old Town Road,” which became his breakout single and featured Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The pair both wore black cowboy hats. Cyrus wowed in a long-sleeved garment that was cropped and displayed a hint of her midriff. She paired the outfit with high-waisted jeans. Lil Nas opted for an all-black ensemble — a black shirt, jacket, and pants.

They were captured next to a horse in the middle of the road. Cyrus wrapped her arms around Lil Nas and were both snapped flashing a smile.

In the third frame, they were photographed on a red carpet. Cyrus wore a black crop top with silver jewels embroidered all over. Lil Nas rocked a long-sleeved black jumper with orange and pink detailing. He had silver fangs in his mouth and his hair in a liberty spikes style.

For the fourth and final pic, Cyrus attached a throwback image of Lil Nas in a hot tub that appeared to be taken before his rose to fame.

“Happy birthday my king. I love you to f*cking death!!! So lucky you’re my family forever. We will facetime all night n eat cake love u @lilnasx,” Cyrus captioned her post.

According to Famous Birthdays, Lil Nas turned 21 on April 9.

In the span of four days, her upload racked up more than 541,000 likes and over 850 comments, proving to be popular with her impressive 5.6 million followers.

“Dynamic duo,” one user wrote.

“Name a better duo,” another devotee shared.