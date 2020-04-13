Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Black Bra & Yoga Pants

Larsa Pippen added another skin-baring post to her feed that showed her posing in a bra and matching yoga pants. The April 13 upload was just enough to give fans a peek at her gym-honed figure, marking the perfect kickoff to the week.

The tantalizing shot showed Pippen front and center, giving a sultry stare into the camera. The model did not use a specific geotag for her location, but judging by the plain white background, it appeared to have been taken at some sort of photo studio. The stark white backdrop was the perfect setting for the model’s bronze figure, and ample lighting did her allover glow many favors.

The mother of four looked confident, running one hand through her highlighted tresses and resting the other on her leg. Her black bra seemed to be made of dry-fit material with a tight band at the bottom that helped to push up her chest. Its plunging neckline added another element of sexy, showing plenty of cleavage to her adoring fans.

The bottoms from the set were just as tight, fitting her gorgeous stems like a glove. The simple garment included a few white lines as details on her hips, drawing attention to her muscular thighs. Its capri length also offered a view of her trim calves while Pippen went barefoot for the pose. The pants’ high waistband allowed for the Chicago native to show off her a glimmer of her chiseled abs as well.

Pippen, who told fans to get on track this week and set their goals, added a pair of large silver hoop earrings to the gym-chic look, proving that even activewear can include some glam. Her long locks were worn with a middle part while her luscious locks fell to her chest.

The 45-year-old’s look would not be complete without an expert application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and defined brows. She also added a layer of blush and shimmery highlighter to her cheekbones and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

Fans have been quick to give Pippen their stamp of approval on the sultry new shot, double-tapping the photo over 6,000 times while adding over 90 comments in just shy of an hour.

“A beautiful, strong mind and body A true inspiration!! You go Larsa!!” one fan applauded.

“You are so stylish and beautiful,” a second social media user chimed in with the addition of a series of flame emoji.

“Oh hello ms perfect,” another one of the California cutie’s adoring fans wrote.