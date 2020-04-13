‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Sizzles In Blue Thong: ‘New Week. Same Routine’

Former Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward took to Instagram to share an essential message amid the coronavirus pandemic. The adult film star thrilled her fans with her unique way of reminding them to wash their hands to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the photograph, the adult film star stood outside on a balcony that looked out over the city below. The model stood with her hands on the railing, and below it was a see-through barrier that revealed palm trees, empty streets, and various buildings laid out in tidy blocks. Maitland’s body was facing away from the camera, and she wore a royal blue hoodie with an important message on the back.

“Wash your f***ing hands,” it read.

The actress paired the jacket with the timely message with matching royal blue, thong-style bottoms, which showed off her curvaceous backside and hips. She wore her long red locks atop her head in a messy bun, ensuring that the words on her hoodie could be seen. Maitland looked back over one shoulder, and she had shiny peach colored eyeshadow on her eyelids, which she paired with black eyeliner and mascara. A hint of blush accented the model’s cheekbone, and part of her generous full lips was visible against the cloudy blue sky, which served as a backdrop for the photograph.

In her caption, Maitland hashtagged wash your hands, reminding people that the hygiene practice is imperative during the pandemic. It seemed like her followers appreciated the sentiment with at least 35,000 hitting the “like” button and more than 500 taking the time to compose a reply. Many replies featured fire and heart emoji, expressing that the Instagram users thought that her look was hot, and they loved it.

“Love the view! The empty streets are interesting as well,” noted one fan who found the lack of cars driving along almost as intriguing as the photo’s main subject.

“Pretty sure I’ll just do whatever you say,” a second devotee teased.

“I can promise you I’m lathering them up now thanks to you!!” wrote a third who also included a laughing crying smiley.

“Now that’s the way messages should be told!” a fourth Instagram user declared.

Throughout the social distancing, Maitland has kept her fans on the popular social media platform entertained with throwbacks as well as pictures of herself hanging around her house. The Inquisitr previously reported that she wore a white tank-style t-shirt with a pretend headline printed on it that her followers adored.