Iulia Valentina Poses In Skimpy Black Bikini For New Instagram Post

Iulia Valentina had plenty of time dressing up in scanty outfits during the quarantine period. In the Instagram update posted on April 11, the Romanian bombshell showcased her enviable body in a black bikini set from Pretty Little Thing.

In the photo, Iulia stood in front of a car’s driver’s seat, dressed in her sexy attire. The door was open as she posed with her left hip cocked to the side, while her hands leaned on the vehicle. She tilted her head and looked directly at the camera with a serious look on her face. The tendrils of hair framing her face swayed by the wind, and the bright sunshine highlighted her blond locks.

The babe’s bandeau-style bikini top featured off-the-shoulder billow sleeves and a deep neckline showing off ample cleavage. Also, the cups were padded and had a snug fit that made her close to spilling out of the garment. She sported matching bottoms that boasted high leg cuts, exposing a generous amount of skin. The low-cut design highlighted her flat stomach and slender hips. The dark-colored two-piece swimsuit complemented her flawless skin.

Iulia wore a full face of makeup that consisted of well-groomed eyebrows, faux lashes with layers of mascara, and a light dusting of pink blusher. She completed her glam look by applying a mauve lipstick with a clear lip gloss on top. Her long hair was tied in a low ponytail and kept her jewelry simple by wearing a gold necklace with a cross pendant.

In the caption of the post, she asked her fans who they want to be stuck with during the “quarantine” period.

Fans from all over the world adored the new snapshot. As of recent, the post has racked up more than 90,000 likes and 1,500-comments. A lot of her Instagram followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her latest update. Iulia’s boyfriend, American rapper Reggie Mills, and fellow influencers Lauren Dascalo and Mikayla Saravia also dropped gushing messages and emoji.

“You look like Jennifer Aniston from 20 years ago,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Well, I want to be quarantined with you. You are so beautiful! This is such a lovely photo. Keep safe always,” said another follower.

“Let’s just say that if I was stranded on a deserted island and you were there, I’d be considerably less upset. You are so hot and gorgeous,” wrote a third social media user, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! What a beautiful shot,” added the fourth one.