Sofia Bevarly Shows Off Fabulous Figure In Polka Dot Bikini

Sofia Bevarly took to Instagram Monday to put her fabulous figure on display. The model shared some snaps that featured her rocking a polka dot bikini while at home.

Sofia’s swimsuit was a tan color with large white polka dots. The top featured a halter-style neck with triangle-shaped cups that exposed plenty of her cleavage. The bottoms were just as skimpy, and they sat low on her hips, giving her fans a good look at her curvy hips and toned thighs.

The model’s update consisted of three pictures that showed her facing the camera as she posed in her living room. A sofa sat against one wall under a window. She leaned on the back of a chair that was pulled up against a table.

In the first snap, Sofia flashed a big smile at the camera while she also flashed her voluptuous chest. Her booty was perched against the back of the chair — a pose that also showed off her hourglass figure. Her taut abs and toned abs were also on display.

Sofia looked at the camera and posed with one arm across her chest and one hand against her cheek in the second picture. The pose squeezed her breasts together, making them a focal point.

The third photo was similar to the first. She gave the camera a sweet smile as she leaned against the back of the chair. Her smooth, bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the light.

The model wore her hair down for the pictures. She wore a light application of makeup the included eyeliner, mascara, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a nude color on her lips.

Hundreds of her followers gave the pose a lot of love. More than 30,00 liked the update within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she said the cute swimsuit was available through online retailer Monte Swim. She also asked her followers to pick their favorite snap, and, understandably, most of them couldn’t decide.

“All three photos are gorgeous of you and I would have to choose number 1 because of your beautiful smile,” one admirer said.

“You look gorgeous in all of them,” a second Instagram user told her.

“You always look absolutely amazing, Happy Monday!” wrote a third fan.

“You look stunning in that suit. You are very beautiful,” commented a fourth follower.

Last month, Sofia looked sensational while she modeled a tie-dye bikini while she enjoyed a day at the ocean.