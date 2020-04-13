Kelly Ripa Shares Her Favorite Easter Memories With Her Gorgeous Family In Epic Instagram Share

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star shared a series of nostalgic photos from past holidays.

Kelly Ripa treated fans to a slideshow of family memories on Easter. Days after she posted a ’70s throwback that showed her twinning with her mom, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star shared a series of 10 of her favorite Easter snaps with her Instagram fans.

Kelly first posted a several-years old photo of her kids, Michael, now 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin Consuelos, 17, decked out in their Easter best. The Consuelos sons are both wearing suits — Michael a dapper dark suit and Joaquin in a blue and white seersucker pattern with a blue bow tie. Teen daughter Lola is pretty in a pink dress as she poses with her brothers.

A second photo shows the Consuelos kids posing with the Easter bunny at an undisclosed locale. But the third pic reveals the family is in Washington D.C. Lola, Michael, and Joaquin are shown arm in arm outdoors with the White House and the Washington Monument clearly visible in the background as they pose on the balcony at what appears to be the luxury Hay-Adams Hotel.

Next up, Kelly goes back even further with an older pic of the entire family– including the proud mom and her husband Mark Consuelos — as they pose outside on a sunny Easter several years back. A subsequent pic shows the Consuelos kids even younger as they pose in matching blue dress clothes with yet another Easter bunny holding a giant basket full of candy.

Another photo shows the pajama-clad siblings in the family’s gourmet kitchen as they hold up their Easter treats, and a throwback to another Easter in Washington features dad Mark posing with his kids with the D.C. landmarks in the distance.

Finally, Mark and his kids pose in coordinating pastels for a more recent photo in New York City, and the celebrity couple’s kids are also seen smiling in a staircase photo with a supersized group of family friends.

Kelly also shared a solo shot of her handsome husband enjoying what appears to be an Easter brunch while wearing sunglasses and a simple white tee.

In comments to the photos, fans and famous friends including Lisa Rinna, Carrie Ann Inaba, Mariah Carey, and Kelly’s former Hope & Faith co-star faith Ford reacted to the stunning family slideshow.

“Happy Easter to the most beautiful family!” one fan wrote.

“OMG I thought that was your husband,” another wrote to Kelly. “Your son is the spitting image of Mark.”

“Never get tired of your throwback pics! Thank you!” a third fan chimed in.

Another fan wrote that they hope Kelly’s kids “smother” her in kisses this Easter. The Live star cried on-air last week because her kids won’t hug her amid the coronavirus pandemic.