Brooklyn Millard Sizzles In A Royal Blue Thong Bikini: ‘Posting Throwbacks Like It’s My Job’

Brooklyn Millard left little to the imagination as she rocked a skimpy bathing suit for her most recent Instagram post on Monday. In the caption, she revealed the photo was a throwback and hinted that she’s been posting more old photos as of late.

In the sexy photo, Brooklyn looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a royal blue bikini. The top clung to her abundant cleavage tightly and flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. She added pair of matching thong bottoms that spotlighted her round booty, tiny waist, and killer legs. She also showcased her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the snap.

Brooke sat on a wooden bench in the shot. She posed with her legs apart and one hand grabbing at the strap of her bikini top. She arched her back and beamed a huge smile for the camera. In the background of the photo, a sandy beach, green cactus, and stunning blue ocean could be seen.

She wore her long blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look, which consisted of thick lashes and black eyeliner. She added darkened eyebrows for even more definition. Her sun-kissed skin was illuminated with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She completed the look with pink lipstick.

Brooklyn’s 620,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post. The photo gained more than 10,300 likes within the first hour and fans left nearly 300 messages for her to read in the comments section.

“Yas looking gorgeous boo,” one follower stated.

“I’m so excited to see that pretty face when this is all over,” added another fan.

“IM OBSESSED WITH THAT SMILE,” a third social media user declared.

“Heyy you look beautiful stay safe and take care,” wrote a fourth person.

Brooklyn is most often seen rocking stunning bathing suits on the beach in her online photos. However, she’s also been known to sport some other racy looks as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she most recently gave her followers a thrill when she posed in a powder blue sports bra and a pair of matching skintight spandex shorts while soaking up some sun outdoors. That photo has proved popular as well, garnering more than 20,000 likes and over 500 comments to date.