Colombian Fitness Model Anllela Sagra Shakes Her Booty In Barely-There Shorts For New Video

Anllela Sagra sent more than a few hearts racing on Monday, April 13, when she took to her Instagram feed to post a video of herself shaking her enviable booty, and her 11.6 million followers are not complaining in the slightest.

The short clip zoomed in on her backside and legs, making her toned glutes the focus of the post. The Colombian fitness model moved her lower body vigorously to show of her pert booty. Sagra wore a pair of tiny shorts made of a stretchy fabric that clung to her skin, outlining her curves. The shorts sat high on her frame and featured side strings that tied into bows below her hips. According to the tag she added to her caption, her outfit was courtesy of Avine Apparel, a retailer she has previously given a shoutout to on her Instagram.

While this post doesn’t show her full outfit, Sagra recently shared another video that showed her in this same set and location. The older Instagram post revealed that she wore a matching sports bra that featured thin straps that crossed in the back.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within just a couple of hours of being published, the video has already been viewed more than half a million times.

It has garnered upwards of 103,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, suggesting more interactions will continue to pour in in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of Sagra flocked to the comments section to shower her in compliments or to add emoji depicting how they feel about the sexy video. As usual, her comments were a mix of Spanish and English, showing that she has fans in various countries.

“Very nice,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a couple of fire emoji.

“Show us some more skin girl,” replied another one, including a few peach emoji at the end of the comment.

“Your wiggle and jiggle is amazing,” a third fan chimed in.

“[S]ooo hottt,” wrote another, adding a long string of emoji depicting fire and kiss marks after the words.

Sagra is constantly sharing a mix of sexy posts that show off her fit body and fitness-related videos. As The Inquisitr has previously written, Sagra took to the popular social media platform over the weekend to share a clip in which she danced to the song “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion. She wore a long-sleeve cropped shirt paired with a pair of gray drawstring sweatpants. She also wore a pair of Calvin Klein briefs beneath her pants.