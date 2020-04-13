Veronica Bielik Leaves Little To The Imagination In Revealing Activewear

The Polish model sizzled in her figure-hugging workout set.

On Monday, April 13, Polish model Veronica Bielik uploaded a series of sizzling snaps for her 2.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos show the 26-year-old posing in her living room. She flaunted her fantastic physique in a gray workout set, which consisted of a sheer long-sleeved crop top and a pair of matching leggings from the clothing brand Alo Yoga. She opted to go braless in the see-through shirt, leaving little to the imagination. The revealing activewear also accentuated her toned midsection and curvaceous hips. Veronica kept the casual look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The model styled her long locks in slightly tousled waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, winged eyeliner, and a light coat of mascara.

In the first image, the Instagram star kneeled on her gray sectional couch while holding a mug with both hands. Veronica cast her gaze downward and smiled brightly. She altered her position for the following photo by lifting up her head and dropping one of her arms to her side. A stuffed penguin can be seen to her left in both pictures.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Alo Yoga by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes. Many of Veronica’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Gosh you are gorgeous!” gushed a fan.

“Beautiful pictures, dear Veronica. Your positivity, kindness, happiness and gratitude are always much appreciated, dear friend. Always keep shining, you have a special and blessed spark,” added a different devotee.

“If beauty was light, you could be seen shining a million [light-years] away,” remarked another follower, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You look amazingly beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Veronica graciously responded to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram posts show her in risque outfits. Earlier this month, she uploaded a throwback photo, taken in Milan, Italy, in which she wore a low-cut, off-the-shoulder crop top. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.