Danielle Knudson Gets Cheeky In Bikini Bottoms & Ringer Tee

Danielle Knudson added another cheeky shot to her Instagram page earlier today. The April 13 photo showed off the model’s gorgeous figure in a pair of black bikini bottoms and a ringer T-shirt to match, proving to be the perfect way to kick off her fans’ Monday morning.

The stunning black-and-white photo captured Knudson walking in a field. She did not share a specific geotag on the post, but there was a massive field and rolling hills as far as the eye could see. The photo didn’t have any color but rather showed off Mother Nature’s pristine beauty. Knudson appeared in profile, standing directly in the middle of the snapshot.

The model peered over her shoulder and into the distance, giving a sultry stare. She used one of her hands to hold up a large black umbrella while the other was extended out near her hip. The model looked casual in a white ringer tee that had a simple black graphic on her left chest. Its sleeves had a black detail to match the graphic, drawing attention to Knudson’s trim arms.

The Maxim hottie’s bottoms were even sexier and did a great job of showing off her legs. The piece appeared to be a bikini bottom with a high, cheeky cut that accentuated her booty and muscular legs. They were high-waisted while and Knudson tucked her shirt into the front, drawing attention to her trim midsection. The model, who recently sizzled in a teal bikini, opted to keep her accessories simple, only sporting a small bracelet on her right wrist.

The Canadian model wore her short blond tresses down and unstyled while most of her locks fell on the tips of her shoulders. She included a small amount of glam to the simple shot, focusing most of the attention on her eyes with smoky liner and mascara.

The 30-year-old also shared a lengthy caption, revealing to fans why she is choosing to stay positive and reflect on life during her time in quarantine. It didn’t take very long for fans to flood the photo with praise, with over 1,400 likes and 20-plus comments in a matter of minutes.

“You’re so beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“A great message of hope and possibility, especially through the most difficult challenges!!” a second Instagrammer chimed in on the black-and-white shot.

“So beautiful love this baby Dani,” one more raved with the simple addition of a single black heart emoji.