Danielle Knudson Gets Cheeky In Bikini Bottoms & Ringer Tee

Danielle Knudson added another cheeky shot to her Instagram page earlier today. The April 13 photo showed off the model’s gorgeous figure in a pair of black bikini bottoms and a ringer T-shirt to match, proving to be the perfect way to kick off her fans’ Monday morning.
The stunning black-and-white photo captured Knudson walking in a field. She did not share a specific geotag on the post, but there was a massive field and rolling hills as far as the eye could see. The photo didn’t have any color but rather showed off Mother Nature’s pristine beauty. Knudson appeared in profile, standing directly in the middle of the snapshot.
The model peered over her shoulder and into the distance, giving a sultry stare. She used one of her hands to hold up a large black umbrella while the other was extended out near her hip. The model looked casual in a white ringer tee that had a simple black graphic on her left chest. Its sleeves had a black detail to match the graphic, drawing attention to Knudson’s trim arms.
The Maxim hottie’s bottoms were even sexier and did a great job of showing off her legs. The piece appeared to be a bikini bottom with a high, cheeky cut that accentuated her booty and muscular legs. They were high-waisted while and Knudson tucked her shirt into the front, drawing attention to her trim midsection. The model, who recently sizzled in a teal bikini, opted to keep her accessories simple, only sporting a small bracelet on her right wrist.
So many people have wrote me asking how I’m staying so positive during all of this … . . “She stood in the storm, and when the wind did not blow her way, she adjusted her sails.” Elizabeth Edwards Honestly it’s a choice , I choose to be present , I choose to be positive , I choose to be happy and to accept the time we are living through , some days are easier than others. I find things daily to be grateful for and to look forward to , I have new routines I’ve adjusted to and now look forward to. As we all sit here , now is a time to pause and reflect , time to plan time to re evaluate what matters what doesn’t , who is important and who we need to finally distance our selves from. Time to plan how we will grow and who we will be when we get through this . Time to finally do all those things we always said we have no time to do , we have nothing but time , the time is now to better our selves mentally and physically , spiritually. Time is the most valuable gift it’s the one thing you can never get back ! Let’s use this time to reset and recharge and come out of this stronger and better than ever . Let’s be grateful and thankful for the real super hero’s the doctors the nurses the scientists the grocery store employees the restaurants and the delivery men , the janitors and all the frontlines. ????????❤️ Love D
The Canadian model wore her short blond tresses down and unstyled while most of her locks fell on the tips of her shoulders. She included a small amount of glam to the simple shot, focusing most of the attention on her eyes with smoky liner and mascara.
The 30-year-old also shared a lengthy caption, revealing to fans why she is choosing to stay positive and reflect on life during her time in quarantine. It didn’t take very long for fans to flood the photo with praise, with over 1,400 likes and 20-plus comments in a matter of minutes.
