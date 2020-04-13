Laurence Bédard Teases Fans In Casual T-Shirt While Baring Her Killer Legs

Laurence Bédard teased her 2.8 million Instagram fans to kick off the week on Monday, April 13, as the French-Canadian model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself wearing just a T-shirt.

The photo showed Bédard sitting over her heels on top of a black comforter in a comfy bed. Her knees were apart for a sexy pose. Bédard tilted her face to the left as she smiled brightly at the camera. Bédard didn’t include a geotag to reveal her location, but she has previously shared that she is staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bédard sported a black graphic T-shirt that showed a couple of 1990s-looking rappers in black-and-white across the front. The top featured short sleeves that reached down to her elbow for a casual-but-cool look. She didn’t wear anything on her lower body, showing off her sexy legs. For the photo, Bédard pulled the front of the T-shirt in between her legs for added coverage. In her caption, she revealed that the tee was from Pretty Little Thing.

Because her legs were bare, her large thigh tattoos were fully on display, as were her arm tats.

Bédard wore her blond bob in a middle part and styled down in straight strands that fell toward her shoulders.

Garnering more than 25,000 likes and upwards of 310 comments within the first hour of being posted, the photo proved to have been a quick hit with her fans. Users of the photo-sharing app used the occasion to praise Bédard’s beauty while also sharing their admiration for her in the comments section.

“The prettiest girl in the world,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a star-struck face, a woman wearing a crown, and a sparkly pink heart emoji.

“Very cute looking today,” replied another fan, including a string of pink double heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Perfect smile,” another one chimed in, pairing the message with a heart-eyed face emoji.

“[W]ow you are so beautiful,” said another, topping the reply with two red hearts and two fire emoji.

As those who follow Bédard will surely know, she constantly stuns her followers with sexy snapshots of herself flaunting her killer body. As The Inquisitr has written, Bédard posted an Easter update on Sunday in which she sported a black lingerie set from Zhilyova Lingerie. Her top featured a simple gray fabric and triangular cups that dipped low, showing off her ample cleavage. Her set also included matching bottoms and what appeared to be a garter belt around her waist.