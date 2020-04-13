Sara Underwood Flaunts Her Curves In A Flirty Blue Mini Dress

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she showcased her bombshell body in a tight mini dress. The dress was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Sara wears frequently on her Instagram page. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She even named the exact dress, in case her fans wanted to search for it themselves.

Sara simply included Washington in the geotag of the post, but the snap was captured in front of her diamond-shaped cabin in the woods. The moss-covered roof with triangular windows and stunning wooden double doors of the cabin were visible in the background of the shot. However, Sara’s curves remained the focal point in her celebratory post that acknowledged the first hint of spring.

Sara rocked a figure-hugging blue mini dress that showcased a tantalizing hint of cleavage. Two thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and the entire dress had a ruched material that emphasized her curves. A small diamond-shaped cut-out on her stomach revealed a hint of skin, and the skirt of the dress hugged her curves, clinging to her hips and thighs.

The hem of the dress featured a ruffle and string tie detail, and the short length meant that plenty of her toned thighs were on display. Sara had her blond locks pulled back in an up-do, and added a yellow scarf to her hair for a playful style.

She held a bundle of yellow flowers in her hands that she picked right on her own property in the woods, and she pursed her lips at the camera in a cheeky kiss. Her natural beauty shone in the stunning snap, and she appeared to be enjoying the warmer weather in her skimpy attire.

Sara’s followers absolutely loved the sexy post, and it racked up over 8,600 likes within just 37 minutes, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. It also received 87 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“Cute dress,” one follower said, and included a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Sexy way to start the morning,” another fan added appreciatively.

“You are very beautiful in that dress,” another fan said.

“So cute it suits you very well,” one follower commented, also loving the form-fitting dress on Sara’s physique.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared a sizzling snap in which she posed in a small tub or pool. She rocked a one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination, and added a toque for a unique look. Her curves were on full display in the shot, and she added in the caption that she was “cooling off.”