‘The Suicide Squad’ Still On Schedule, Says Director James Gunn

In the wake of the United States becoming the new epicenter of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the film industry has been one of the many economic sectors affected by the situation. Multiple blockbuster film releases – such as the James Bond film No Time to Die and the DCEU‘s Wonder Woman 1984 – have been postponed, while other films in active production have been halted. One film that still looks to be on schedule in spite of the coronavirus situation is The Suicide Squad, according to director James Gunn.

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Super director responded to questions about the film’s current status on Twitter over the weekend, saying that production may actually be ahead of schedule. According to Gunn, principal photography on the film had wrapped, and post-production is being carried out from the homes of those working to edit and complete the project.

“Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.”

The Suicide Squad is currently slated for an August 6, 2021 release in the US. Although it would seem the film could still hit that date, Gunn was careful to write — in a follow-up tweet — that he has little say in exactly how Warner Bros. plans to proceed with the film. He also noted that he has no control over the final release date.

While The Suicide Squad may ultimately find its release schedule unhampered by COVID-19, the Suicide Squad franchise has already taken a hit this year. Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, the spin-off film following the exploits of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, had suffered through a soft box office reception following its opening and was subsequently re-named to more clearly spotlight the popular character. The later closing of multiple nationwide theater chains did little to help the film escape from financial under-performance.

Nevertheless, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey largely resonated with critics — and the first Suicide Squad movie was one of the DCEU’s most successful, grossing nearly $750 million worldwide per Box Office Mojo. It seems that Gunn’s film still has a high bar to clear.

Gunn has made it clear that he is still actively working on a cut of The Suicide Squad, but he’s not the only one that’s keeping busy. For his part, Birds of Prey actor Bruno Oliver recently revealed the recipe for Harley’s signature breakfast sandwich, as featured in the film.