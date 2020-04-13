Chloe Saxon Exposes Her Colossal Cleavage In Red Lace Lingerie Set: ‘Open Your Heart’

Chloe Saxon let it all hang out in a revealing lingerie set for her most recent Instagram upload on Monday afternoon. She showed off some major skin while encouraging her followers to open their hearts.

In the sexy shots, Chloe wore a red lace halter top bra. The garment showed off her toned arms and shoulders, and boasted a racy cutout in the front to expose her colossal cleavage.

She added a pair of matching panties that clung tightly around her tiny waist and were cut high on her curvy hips. The underwear also gave fans a peek at her round booty and killer legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were on display in the pics as well. She accessorized the look with gold chains around her neck and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Chloe sat on a bed made up with gray linens. She held her phone in one hand and had her other hand resting behind her for balance as she arched her back and snapped the selfie. In the second shot, she angled her body towards the camera and wore a sultry expression on her face.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and pulled back into a ponytail. The wavy strands fell behind her back. She left her bangs free to help frame her face.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look in the photos. The application consisted of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, which she paired with smoky eye shadow and defined brows. She added pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her face to accentuate her features. The glam look was completed with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Chloe’s 698,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post. The photos garnered more than 6,500 likes in less than an hour after they were shared to her feed. Admirers also flooded the comments section with nearly 300 messages.

“Beautiful and enchanting,” one follower remarked.

“Gorgeous pics and ink,” stated another.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are truly stunning,” a fourth person commented.

Chloe’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her serve up some sexy looks in racy outfits such like skimpy bathing suits, tight workout gear, and plunging dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently flaunted her flawless figure in a white sports bra and a pair of form-fitting shorts. That post has pulled in more than 13,000 likes and over 230 comments to date.