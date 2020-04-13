‘RHONY’ Star Leah McSweeney Had Plans To Remove Her Lower-Back Tattoo But Changed Her Mind

Leah McSweeney was hassled about her tattoo on the 'RHONY' premiere.

Leah McSweeney was highly criticized for her many tattoos during last week’s premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12. Since then, she opened up about the many disses from Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Dorinda Medley while chatting with Hollywood Life on Instagram.

While chatting with the outlet in a live broadcast on their social media account, the newest member of the Bravo reality show, who was added to the cast last August, admitted that while she once planned to have her infamous lower-back ink removed, she decided to keep it after it became a hot topic on the series.

“I meant to get it removed and I have an amazing tattoo artist who’s removed quite a few for me in the past and I hadn’t gotten it done yet but I was planning on it,” McSweeney began, according to an April 12 report from Reality Tea.

Then, as the conversation about her tattoos continued, McSweeney told Hollywood Life she has since had a change of heart and decided to keep her tattoo for good, especially after the criticism.

“But now after seeing this episode, I’ve got to keep the tramp stamp on forever. After this episode, I have to,” she explained.

According to McSweeney, she believes Medley regretted the mean statements she made about her on last week’s episode as she looked back on Medley’s admission about not giving her a fair shot due to her friendship with Tinsley Mortimer, who Medley has feuded with both on and off the show.

McSweeney then mentioned that Medley is a “very genuine person” who probably wasn’t in the best of places when filming began on The Real Housewives of New York City due to the fact that she wasn’t fulfilled in her relationship with her now-ex-boyfriend, John Mahdessian. She was also dealing with a flood situation at her home at the time.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, McSweeney opened up about her early moments with The Real Housewives of New York City during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, via YouTube, earlier this month. McSweeney admitted to being surprised that she and Morgan didn’t hit it off with one another right away.

McSweeney then said that despite the fact that her first few weeks of production did not go exactly as planned with her co-stars, she believed she has now formed a lifelong bond with the cast.