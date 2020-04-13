WWE Unveils Both Groups For New Tournament To Determine Interim Champion

WWE has announced a new tournament to determine an interim champion in NXT, and this was done due to the travel problems brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Jordan Devlin is the current NXT Cruiserweight Champion, but travel restrictions won’t allow him to leave the United Kingdom and defend his title. WWE has now chosen to have a tournament to determine a new interim champion, and the company has unveiled both groups for the bracket.

Last week on NXT, General Manager William Regal announced the tournament since Devlin can’t defend his championship due to the current circumstance. The official format of the tournament was revealed, and eight superstars will be fighting for the honor of wearing the belt.

On WWE‘s website, details reveal that this tournament will be done round-robin style with two groups competing for a spot in the finals. The four superstars in each group would face each other once, and the competitor with the best record will advance to the championship match.

Any ties in the standings will be broken by the superstar with the best record in a head-to-head comparison.

Group A will consist of Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, and Jake Atlas. This is a strong group but has only one former champion in it with Nese.

In Group B, there will be Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, El Hijo del Fantasma, Akira Tozawa, and Gentleman Jack Gallagher. This group also has just one former champion in it as Tozawa held it back in 2017 for a short period of time.

WWE

The tournament will begin this week on Wednesday night’s episode of NXT. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, WWE is moving to live television once again, and that means nothing is pre-recorded or can be spoiled by leaks.

WWE has not yet revealed which opening round matches are going to take place this week.

The company wants its titles to be defended during this time, as the shows are continuing despite the pandemic. Devlin is in the unfortunate position of being across the pond and not being able to compete with other superstars in NXT.

All eight superstars in the two groups are going to compete to become the interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, but there is no word on how long they’ll hold the belt.

In an unknown amount of time, Devlin will be allowed to travel again.

Once that happens, WWE will have the issue of two different superstars holding identical championships at the same time.