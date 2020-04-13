Bianca Taylor Leaves Little To The Imagination In Plunging Cut-Out Crop Top & Barely-There Shorts

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, April 13, American fitness model Bianca Taylor started off the workweek by sharing a series of suggestive snaps with her 732,000 Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos, taken in Los Angeles, California, show the 26-year-old posing outside on a sunny day with gorgeous green foliage in the blurred background. She sizzled in a cut-out, cropped metallic halter top and a pair of barely-there distressed shorts from the clothing company, Dolls Kill. Bianca’s ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging top. The revealing ensemble also showcased her toned midsection and curvaceous hips.

The Instagram star wore her hair down and in a slightly tousled style. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

The first image consists of Bianca standing with her shoulders back. She raked her fingers through her long locks, as she gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips. In the following picture, she turned her body slightly away from the photographer and hooked her fingers through her belt loops. She altered her position for the final photo by turning her head and tilting her chin downward.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers to let her know their astrological signs and the ways in which they are managing to cope while self-quarantining. Bianca revealed that she is a Leo and implied that she has been “taking selfies ​and bubble baths.”

Fans were quick to answer Bianca’s question in the comments section.

“Virgo, and I was born to thrive as a hermit,” wrote one commenter.

“Aquarius, rolling with it as usual. I’m a natural introvert, and I know how to keep myself occupied,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of Bianca’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re one of the most beautiful [women] ever,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You have such a gorgeous face,” added a different devotee.

The tattooed model engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Bianca has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload photos of herself wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.