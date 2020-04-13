‘Sports Illustrated’s’ ‘Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Shows Curves & Lots Of Leg In Little Black Dress

Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model Hunter McGrady showed off her curves and lots of leg in a little black dress. She shared one image and a video taken during a photoshoot for her new line of QVC clothing during a sunny day in New York City, prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The blond stunner’s fabulous form was in full display in the pic shared with her 639,000 social media followers.

Hunter looks spectacular in the share. Her figure is shown off by the garment, which sports spaghetti straps. The top has full coverage for a fuller figure, with a tasteful v-neck appropriate for work, a day out running errands or even an afternoon on the beach. It also features corset type stitching under the bust area.

The high-waist of the dress shows off Hunter’s tiny midsection and billows out into a babydoll bottom. The garment has an overlay over a darker material to give off a sheer illusion while still retaining modesty. The dress ends just below the knees.

Hunter made the dress look sporty by pairing it with a pair of sneakers and a thin gold chain on her neck.

In the video, the second of two shares from the model, Hunter switched up her look, adding a stylish pair of pumps and a clutch to give the outfit a more formal, nighttime feel.

The model’s stunning blond tresses are loose and long in the share. They are pushed over to one side and beachy waves were constructed to give a just out of bed look.

Hunter’s makeup fashion featured a pale face with skin-toned foundation and light blush. Dark eyeliner rimmed the model’s eyes and lots of mascara made her peepers pop. Nude lipstick and lipliner finished the overall look.

The QVC pieces will debut on April 22. For her first clothing line, Hunter wanted to create a series of fashion-forward pieces in sizes from XXXS-5X, to show that fashion is for all women and that everyone can wear the same clothing items, tailored to their specific size range.

Fans loved the fun photos and shared their comments on Instagram, applauding Hunter for her latest business endeavor.

“Wow! Can’t wait to see the rest of the line!!!” said one follower.

“Honestly this line is fantastic. I love the looks you have showed us so far,” remarked a second fan.

“Always classy and very pretty,” said a third Instagram user of Hunter.

“Yay can’t believe it’s almost here!!” stated a fourth fan, apparently quite excited about the opportunity to shop from Hunter’s fashion line.