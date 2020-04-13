Sarah Harris Flashes Her Bombshell Curves In A High-Cut Purple Bodysuit

Sarah Harris showed some serious skin in her most recent Instagram appearance.

The Playboymodel took to her account on Monday to show off her bombshell curves in a stunning new photo that was an instant hit with her 2.2 million followers on the platform. The image appeared to have been taken on the set of a professional photo shoot with photographer Matt Barnes and captured Sarah posing against an all-white backdrop. Her shadow was illuminated on the blank wall behind her as she stared down the camera with a sultry gaze.

As for her look in the shot, the Kiwi beauty went scantily-clad in nothing but a purple bodysuit that perfectly suited her curvaceous physique. The top half of the look resembled a hoodie with long sleeves and drawstrings that were tied in a bow at the model’s neck. The lower half, meanwhile, was similar to a pair of matching track shorts with the twist of a daringly high-cut design. The sexy style exposed Sarah’s sculpted legs and curvy hips in their entirety, much to the delight of her fans.

A revealing cut-out connected the form-fitting garment in the middle of the model’s toned torso, giving her audience a good look at her flat tummy. The design created a curved “waistband” that fell high-up on Sarah’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

No accessories were added to the blond bombshell’s look, ensuring that all eyes were on her incredible figure. Her platinum tresses were perfectly parted in the middle and cascaded over her shoulders in loose waves. As for her glam, Sarah was done up with a full face of makeup that included a dusting of blush, silver eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, Sarah’s latest social media upload was flooded with likes and comments from her fans. It has been double-tapped more than 17,000 times after five hours of going live and has drawn hundreds of compliments in the comments section.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Sarah was “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

“Shawty is a 10,” a third admirer quipped.

“Wow, you are an amazing goddess. You look so spectacularly beautiful, charming, and sexy. Take care of yourself,” gushed a fourth follower.

Sarah is hardly shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload from the model saw her stripping down even more to an impossibly tiny slate-colored bikini. That look proved popular as well, earning over 15,000 likes.