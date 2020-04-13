Allie Auton Looks Smoking Hot In A Bright Pink Crop Top While Celebrating Easter

Allie Auton took to her Instagram account on Sunday to wish her fans a happy Easter. She also flaunted her curves in the process.

In the racy post, Allie looked smoking hot as she rocked a bright pink crop top. The shirt was snug on her chest, showing off her toned arms, ample bust, and flat tummy. She added a pair of high-waisted mom jeans to the ensemble, which put her rock hard abs, curvy hips, and tiny waist on full display.

She accessorized the look with a tan handbag slung over her shoulder and a pair of sneakers on her feet, as well as a dainty chain around her neck and a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Allie snapped a selfie while posing on a set of stairs. She pushed her hip to the side and pulled up a piece of her hair as she wore a flirty expression on her face. The second shot was a close up of her white Nike shoes and her purse as she sat on the floor. The third pic showed off her delicious Easter meal, which included grapes, raspberries, and cucumbers.

Allie wore her long, platinum blond hair pulled halfway back behind her head. The straight strands engulfed shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup.

The glam look included long mascara-covered lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She defined the look further with sculpted brows. Her bronzed skin was lit up with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the application with pink lipstick.

Allie’s 568,000-plus followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 12,000 times since its upload. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 110 messages for her to read.

“The cutest thing ever,” one follower stated.

“Love you smile your so cute,” remarked another.

“Absolutely perfect love,” a third comment read.

“You look great, my beauty!” a fourth social media user wrote.

Allie’s petite figure has become a staple on Instagram, and fans don’t seem to mind seeing her go scantily clad in sexy ensembles such as revealing dresses, scanty bikinis, and tight jeans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she flashed her physique in a pair of black latex shorts and a matching lace bra. To date, that snap has earned more than 16,000 likes and over 230 comments.