Anthony Causi Dead, Well-Known New York Sports Photographer Dies Of COVID-19

Anthony Causi is dead, according to the New York Post. The popular sports photographer was 48 when he passed away at North Shore University Hospital due to COVID-19 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Yankees shortstop legend Derek Jeter took to Facebook to honor the late photographer.

“Anthony was an amazingly talented photographer, and he was an even better person. The sports world feels his loss. My condolences to his family. He will truly be missed.”

Stephen Lynch, The Post’s editor-in-chief, also described the late photographer as one of the Big Apple’s best photographers who had captured significant sporting events throughout the last quarter century. He noted that the entire newsroom would be affected by the photojournalist’s passing.

Causi left behind his wife Romina, as well as their children – John, 5, and Mia, 2. The 48-year-old’s parents Lucille and John Causi, along with sisters Maria Marangelli and Dianna Marotto, are also living.

Causi Enjoyed A Long Career In New York City

The late photographer, who graduated from Pace University, joined the New York Post in 1994 as a photo messenger. Then, Causi became a photo editor, and finally, he got promoted to a full-time journalist photographer at the paper. He said that working full-time as a journalist was his dream.

The photographer’s most popular photo was a shot from behind of Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera as he walked out of the bullpen in a sold-out Yankees stadium.

Throughout his years at the paper, Causi got to chronicle the city’s iconic sports teams — Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets, Knicks, and Rangers — along with other major sporting events that happened in NYC. The organizations and some of the players he photographed throughout the years have issued statements of condolence about losing the talented journalist. By all accounts, he was well-liked by the teams and players he shot.

Jason Zillo, the Yankees’ vice president of communications, described Causi as a New Yorker through and through. He noted that people gravitated toward the photographer, who wasn’t willing to settle for having anything less than the best shot of the day.

“New York baseball won’t be the same without him in the photo pit,” wrote Curtis Granderson, who is a former Yankee and Met outfielder.

People Described Causi As Generous With His Work

A Brooklyn native, the photographer ultimately moved to Long Island with his wife to start their family. Even so, a part of his Brooklyn history always remained with him. According to those who knew him, Causi was generous with his art, and he often took pictures of his co-workers and competitors as he shot the world around him. He often gave his work to them to save for their personal collections.

Also, the photographer’s uncle Joe Causi, who works on air for WCBS-FM Radio, reported that his nephew even provided some pro bono photography work for area Little League games.

Causi’s nephew, Mario Lilla, described his fun-loving uncle as an 18-year-old in the body of a 48-year-old.

Overall, those who worked with him, as well as the teams and players he spent his career photographing, agreed that New York City sports would not be the same without the beloved photographer chronicling their games when they resume again after the coronavirus pandemic restrictions ease.