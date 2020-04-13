WWE Rumors: Here’s The Real Reason For Returning To Live TV During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE is heading back into the arena this week, and contracts appear to be the driving force.

Numerous businesses are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but WWE is returning to live television this week, with all three brands getting back in the ring. Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be the first live show from the company in a month, and rumor has it that contractual obligations are what led to the company moving past pre-recorded shows.

This week’s episodes of Raw, NXT, and Friday Night SmackDown are all going to air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Superstars flew in over the weekend and will be there to do their parts as usual, but there will be very minimal staff in the rest of the building.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., WWE is returning to live television due to their contracts with NBCUniversal and Fox. This decision to go back to airing live was a call made by Vince McMahon late this past Friday, and it changed everything that WWE had in place going forward.

The initial plan was for WWE to bring in superstars to tape several weeks of its three main shows along with Main Event and 205 Live. After a few days of taping, superstars were going to return home until they were needed again. Those plans have been thrown out due to a live TV schedule returning to normal, except for the traveling.

Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE’s contracts with NBCU and Fox state that they must have live shows for 49 weeks out of the year. Even though the pandemic is a unique situation, WWE is not wanting a problem to develop with its partners, which has led to McMahon making the call for live TV to return.

There is also speculation that McMahon feels returning to live TV now will help him get a jump competing promotions such as All Elite Wrestling. AEW has already taped enough shows to go through the middle of May and won’t return to air live again for at least a month.

WWE has confirmed its first positive test of the coronavirus within the last week, and they are aware of the guidelines that are still in place. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a detailed memo went out to all superstars and employees to inform them of safety procedures and how the tapings will take place.

No report states that either network has publicly revealed an issue with WWE and not having live television, but Vince McMahon is taking no chances.