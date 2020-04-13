Erika Jayne Explains Why She Believes Brandi Glanville Is Being Truthful About Denise Richards Allegations

Erika Jayne doesn't believe Brandi Glanville made up allegations against their 'RHOBH' co-star.

Erika Jayne is speaking out about her thoughts on Brandi Glanville.

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to Brandi’s alleged affair with their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Denise Richards, Erika addressed the reason behind her thoughts on Brandi’s honesty during an interview with Hollywood Life on April 12.

“I know Brandi through Yolanda and I know that Yolanda always thought Brandi was truthful and my interactions with Brandi have been very straightforward and I don’t think that she has a reason to say something this impactful If in fact it was not true,” Erika said, giving a nod to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Yolanda Hadid.

According to Erika, she doesn’t believe that there is any way that Brandi simply pulled her allegations against Denise out of thin air. That said, Erika also admitted that she doesn’t actually know what happened between Brandi and Denise during filming on the series’ 10th season in 2019.

While fans will not be seeing much of the drama surrounding Brandi and Denise until several episodes into the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which premieres on Bravo this Wednesday, Erika said they will both get to speak their peace on camera. That said, she also suggested that Denise may not be doing a whole lot of talking about the topic on the show, aside from what she said during her cast confessional.

In the trailer for the series’ 10th season, Denise was seen sitting down with co-star Lisa Rinna, who mentions that Denise sent someone a letter of cease and desist in an effort to keep them from discussing certain things. Right away, Denise questions Lisa about how she knew what she had done.

“I don’t know if it’ll be about her being in a relationship with Brandi or whether she said these things about it. I really don’t know what happened,” Erika continued.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika appeared on Wendy Williams’ talk show in February, where she spoke of the ongoing drama between Brandi and Denise, noting that there are always two sides to every story and confirming that viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will get to hear and see both Brandi’s side and Denise’s side of during Season 10.

“And there’s more to just ‘the affair’… It’s about the way Denise relates to us in the group,” Erika added on The Wendy Williams Show, via YouTube.