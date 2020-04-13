Carole Baskin Is Not A Suspect In Don Lewis’ Disappearance Yet, Says Hillsborough Co. Sheriff Chad Chronister

Carole Baskin’s former husband Don Lewis disappeared decades ago, but authorities have not given up on figuring out what happened to him. The case has generated a lot of fresh interest after the story was shared via the Netflix show Tiger King and now the local sheriff is sharing a partial theory about what went down. He explains that he is suspicious of Carole, but he also insists that she’s not the sole focus of their investigation at this stage.

After the world started to go wild over Carole, Joe Exotic, and the rest of the colorful crew from Tiger King, the local sheriff took to Facebook to ask fans to share any tips they uncovered.

Sheriff Chad Chronister from Hillsborough County, Florida, said that the investigation into Don’s death is still an active cold case. He thought the popularity of Tiger King might generate some new leads and he asked fans to spread the word regarding how people could share those tips.

Now, Chronister is sharing some updates. Despite all of the rumors and theories that Carole killed Don herself, perhaps even feeding him to her tigers, Chronister seemingly isn’t entirely convinced.

In fact, Chronister said in a video shared by TMZ that Carole is not officially a person of interest or suspect in Don’s death. However, he isn’t ready to let her off the hook completely either. At the very least, he believes that there had to have been at least one other person involved in whatever did happen.

During the short video clip, Chronister said that he thinks that if indeed Don was murdered, it was well-planned and involved at least two people.

Don disappeared in 1997 and little concrete information about what happened to him has ever been uncovered. Now, Chronister is hoping that someone who was involved in the disappearance, whether that person worked with Carole or someone else, will come forward.

“There’s someone who was paid to do it, there’s someone who helped do it. I’m hoping that person wants to come and get this off their chest and help law enforcement do the right thing,” Chronister said.

Chronister also said that some sort of a deal or immunity is possible here if it helps pin down exactly what happened to Don when he disappeared in 1997. Whether that person ties Carole to Don’s disappearance or not, Chronister is anxious to get to the bottom of this mystery. At this point, he’s willing to work with anybody who can share some legitimate insight.

Will this ongoing investigation eventually clear Carole, who maintains she had nothing to do with Don’s disappearance and presumed death? Will this publicity surrounding the case compel someone to finally come forward? Tiger King fans seem almost universally convinced that Carole knows what went down, even if the local sheriff is officially keeping an open mind for now.