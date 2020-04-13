Sarah Houchens Flaunts Her Impressive Booty In A Pair Of Tiny Daisy Dukes

Sarah Houchens took to her Instagram account on Monday morning to show off her gym-honed curves yet again. She flashed her hard body while encouraging her followers to spread more kindness and less judgement.

In the sexy snaps, Sarah rocked a skimpy red tube top that clung tightly to her torso and showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her ample bust.

She added a pair of skintight Daisy Dukes that flaunted her tiny waist, killer legs and round booty. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also on full display. She accessorized the look with some jeweled earrings and a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Sarah stood with her backside facing the camera. She looked over her shoulder as she snapped the sexy selfie. The second shot featured the fitness model from the front as she placed her hand on her hip and stuck her thumb through her belt loop. In the third shot, she flexed her muscles while wearing a flirty smirk on her face.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair in a high ponytail on top of her head. The straight strands were pushed over her shoulder. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pics.

The application included long lashes and thick, black eyeliner. She added a glimmering pink eye shadow, and sculpted brows to draw even more attention to her eyes. Her tanned skin was complemented by the pink blush on her face, as well as the shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the look with dark pink gloss on her lips.

Sarah’s 792,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their support for the post. The photos garnered more than 5,600 likes within the first hour after they were shared to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section with over 160 remarks about the snaps.

“Gorgeous baby,” one follower wrote.

“Lovely pic and I love the positive message! Have a nice day,” another stated.

“You’re so Gorgeous,” a third social media user said.

“Is it very difficult to reach your level of beauty,” a fourth comment read.

Fans have become well acquainted with Sarah’s fit physique. She’s often seen posing in revealing ensembles such as tiny bikinis, tight workout gear, and plunging tops in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a pair of skimpy black shorts and a sexy leopard print top. To date, that upload has raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 275 comments.