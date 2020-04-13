Prince William & Kate Middleton Advocate Social Distancing In Easter Message

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated Easter while maintaining social distancing during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, per People. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a snapshot of their Kensington Palace home to their official Instagram account on Sunday. The palace basked in the sun while the foreground was dominated by a lawn full of blooming daffodils

Kate and William left a simple caption wishing everyone a happy Easter and ended their message with the hashtag “#StayHomeSaveLives.” The duke and duchess — along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — are not currently staying at Kensington Palace, and are instead residing at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, about 110 miles north of London.

Followers of the duke and duchess responded in kind to the Easter message, as William and Kate received well-wishes from across the world.

“Wishing the Cambridge’s a very happy Easter Sunday,” wrote one user in a message adorned with blue and pink heart emojis.

“Have a Blessed Resurrection Sunday and Happy Easter to the entire Beloved Royal Family! From Eve Beth El in St. Augustine Florida, U.S.A.” added another follower.

William and Kate’s 2020 Easter Sunday was vastly different from past years, when the couple would join Queen Elizabeth for the traditional Easter Matins Service. This event is traditionally held on Easter Sunday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. While George, Charlotte, and Louis will also be missing their usual egg hunts, they won’t be short of their usual Easter treats, according to William. During a video call with the staff and children at Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, Lancashire, the duke said there would be plenty of candy at Anmer Hall.

“There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!”

The students currently at the academy are the children of health care staff and emergency services members, and William made sure that these workers were aware that he — and the rest of the royals — were thankful for their dedication.

“We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job.”

William and Kate aren’t the only royals to take part in the Easter festivities. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared a similar daffodil-adorned holiday message to their official Clarence House Instagram account.

Charles and Camilla’s Easter message came with the announcement that the Prince of Wales would be appearing at the Canterbury Cathedral in Westminster Abbey, where he would be “reading the Gospel for Easter Day services” in an event that was hosted online. Charles was one of the most well-known public figures to test positive for COVID-19 after it was announced he had contracted the virus on March 25. The Prince of Wales has since recovered and has reunited with Camilla, who tested negative for COVID-19.