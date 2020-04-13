Donald Trump Says He Will Decide When To ‘Open Up The States’ & The Decision Will Be Made Shortly

President Donald Trump took to Twitter earlier today to give the latest update on the coronavirus pandemic, stating that it was in the purview of the president to determine when to “open up the states” and that his decision would be made shortly.

“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect,” he wrote in a tweet.

“It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”

Almost all states in the nation currently have at least some restrictions in place to disrupt the spread of the coronavirus. For example, every state except South Dakota has banned restaurants from offering service other than dine-out options. Many states, including Delaware, Maryland, and Kansas, have severe restrictions, such as allowing travel only for essential reasons.

Previously, it had been up to state governors to decide when a state would enter lockdown, and what specific measures would be taken.

Though Trump claimed in his tweet that he — as the president — would have the authority to decide when to reopen the nation, constitutional scholars are not completely in agreement. Legally, states have both the power and responsibility for “public order and safety” in their territories, and Heritage Foundation academic John Malcolm claimed that Trump’s decrees on lockdowns or easing restrictions “are just advisory,” per KIMT 3 News.

That said, Trump does have the power to administer executive orders, which override decisions made at the state level. However, executive orders must support pre-existing federal law, complicating the situation.

Though Trump has not made any follow-up on reopening the nation since his tweet earlier this morning, it is possible that he will make the announcement during his daily coronavirus briefing later this afternoon.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Trump and his team have been anxious to reopen the nation following the pandemic’s drastic effect on the economy. The closure of stores and restaurants has many scholars worried that the pandemic will create the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, a record-breaking 9.95 million Americans were forced to file for unemployment earlier this month due to a number of lay-offs and furloughs from companies such as Walt Disney World, Macy’s, and Marriott.