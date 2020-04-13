NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Suspended Without Pay After Using Racial Slur During iRacing Event

When it comes to dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, there are right ways, there are wrong ways, and there’s the way Kyle Larson is dealing with it. The NASCAR driver was suspended on Monday morning by Chip Ganassi Racing. The suspension comes on the heels of a video circulating social media of Larson using a racial slur while participating in an iRacing event.

After Larson came under fire on Sunday night, it didn’t take the company he races for much time at all to make the announcement he had been suspended as they look into the matter. The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck posted the company’s statement on Twitter.

“We are extremely disappointed by what Kyle said last night during an iRacing Event. The words that he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. As of this moment, we are suspending Kyle without pay while we work through this situation with all appropriate parties.”

Not long after Ganassi Racing handed down their suspension, NASCAR followed suit. Gluck reported the organization has told Larson he needs to through sensitivity training. NASCAR further said it has gone out of its way to make inclusion a big part of its mission and the language that Larson used will not be tolerated.

The issue at hand blew up after a short clip of the iRacing Event Larson was involved in went viral. In the video Larson seems to think the other competitors can’t hear him. As the prompt on the screen shows he was the one talking he says “you can’t hear me? Hey n—-.” After a few moments where the other drivers appear shocked that he said it, Anthony Alfredo responds “Kyle, you’re talking to everyone bud.”

Aron MacEachern then chimed in with “yep, we heard that.” Another driver simply responded with “yikes.”

As Fox News pointed out, it’s not clear who Larson was directing his comment to when he used the word. The drivers were competing in an unofficial event organized by Landon Cassill on a virtual version of track in Monza, Italy, which hasn’t been used for real racing in decades.

Despite the fact that this was not an officially sanctioned NASCAR event, the organization moved quickly to make sure fans of the sport didn’t think it was ok for Larson to say what he said.

Since NASCAR and Chip Ganassi Racing announced they both suspended Kyle Larson his fans have come to his defense on social media but the driver himself has yet to make a statement attempting to explain his comment.

DISCLAIMER: Below is a video of the incident but please be aware the content may not be suitable for all ages or viewers.