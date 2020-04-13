Ellie Gonsalves Shows Off Her Incredible Legs In White Miniskirt

Ellie Gonsalves tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot double update in which she flaunted her toned legs. Ellie didn’t include a geotag on her post that indicated where the snap was taken, but she appeared to be on a pier area overlooking a stunning body of water. The sun seemed to be setting, giving the entire shot a magical glow.

In the first snap, Ellie perched atop a modern-looking stool. She had on a stunning white ensemble that showcased her incredible body to perfection. On top, she had a business chic vibe with a collared shirt that had cuffed 3/4 length sleeves. The neckline of the top dipped low, showing off a bit of skin, and the shirt had a figure-hugging fit but wasn’t too tight.

She paired the chic white blouse with a tight white miniskirt for a sexy look. The miniskirt had a high-waisted fit, hugging Ellie’s slim waist, and ended just a few inches down her thighs. Her toned legs were on full display in the ensemble, and her sun-kissed skin looked incredible against the white of her outfit.

She finished off the look with a few simple accessories, including a small black cross-body bag and some strappy black high heels. Ellie’s hair was piled atop her head in a messy up-do with several strands hanging out to frame her face.

Ellie followed up the first snap with a close-up shot that featured herself and her partner, Ross Scutts. The duo took a snap together on the pier area, and several large patio umbrellas providing a bit of shade were visible in the background. Ross wore a simple blue button-down shirt, and flashed a smile for the camera. The close-up snap showcased more of Ellie’s beauty look, which accentuated her natural beauty to perfection. Ellie opted for a brownish-nude hue on her lips, bold brows, and a subtle smoky eye that gave her a seductive vibe. Her cheeks were slightly flushed as she smiled softly for the camera.

Ellie’s fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 9,800 likes within just one day. The post also received 71 comments from her eager fans.

“Lovely legs,” one fan said, captivated by that particular part of her physique.

“Your hairstyle is everything,” another follower added.

“Perfection,” another fan said simply, adding two flame emoji to the comment to further illustrate her point.

