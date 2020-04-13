Tarvaris Jackson Dead, Former Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Dies In A Car Accident

Tarvaris Jackson is dead, according to TMZ. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback, who was 36, died in a terrible car accident in Alabama.

Jackson’s Camaro hit a tree and overturned around 9 p.m. on Sunday evening in a single-car accident. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also tweeted the former NFL star’s death.

“Former #Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident in Alabama, a spokesperson for his employer Tennessee State tells me. Jackson, 36, was TSU’s QB coach. Along with Seattle, he also played for the #Vikings and #Bills.”

Many of Jackson’s former teammates also tweeted their condolences, including Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson whom Jackson backed up for two seasons.

Jackson Spent Just Less Than A Decade In The NFL

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

In 2006, the Minnesota Vikings selected Jackson, who played at Alabama State, in round two of the NFL draft. Jackson also played college ball at Arkansas before he transferred to Alabama State. At the time he was drafted, the Vikings’ head coach Brad Childress called him a “diamond in the rough.” Jackson stayed with the team for five seasons where he had 20 starts, USA Today reported.

Then Jackson moved to the Seahawks where 2011 was the quarterback’s most prolific with 14 starts and throwing the football for 3,091 yards, wracking up 14 touchdowns for the Seahawks. Jackson signed with the Bills, and he stayed one season with the team, never starting in a regular-season game. After that, he returned to the Seahawks, providing backup for Russell Wilson from 2013 through 2015. During that stint, he won a Super Bowl ring in 2014 as Wilson’s backup.

Throughout his career, which spanned parts of nine seasons, Jackson started 34 games. During his playing time, the former play-caller threw for over 7,200 yards, which resulted in 39 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

After The NFL Jackson Transitioned To Collegiate Coaching

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

In 2016, the Seahawks released Jackson, and he faced an arrest in Florida later that year for allegedly pulling a knife on his wife. Ultimately the charges were dropped, and he decided to retire from the NFL.

After leaving the NFL, the former professional quarterback began coaching at the collegiate level at Alabama State where he was the quality control and quarterback coach. In 2019, he began working for Tennessee State University. Last summer, Jackson spoke about his transition.

“I am definitely comfortable with the NFL career I had, but, of course, there are things you wish you could have back to do again that you would do differently,” Jackson told The Tennessean last summer. “A lot of the things I wish that I could have back, I try to teach these guys so that they won’t go through the same thing.”