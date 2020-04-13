‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Gets Shocking News, Sarah & Xander’s Wedding Begins

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, April 13, 2020 reveal that the week will start off with a bang in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Brady Black (Eric Marstsolf) get shocking news from Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Eric and Nicole will break the baby switch news to Brady, who will be stunned by the fact that his daughter with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is still alive.

As viewers already know, Brady and Kristen were told that their little girl, Rachel Isabella, died shortly after birth. However, she was actually switched with Eric’s baby girl with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), Mickey.

Sarah and Eric have been raising little Rachel as their own, not knowing that their biological daughter tragically passed away at the hospital. The baby girl died due to injuries that Sarah suffered in a car accident while on the way to the hospital during her labor.

That car accident was caused by Sarah’s own mother, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers), and also took the life of Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans).

Now, Brady and Kristen will have to deal with the news that their daughter is alive, while Eric and Sarah come to terms with the fact that their child is dead and that they will have to give up the little girl they’ve been parenting for the past year.

The truth about the baby switch will shock so many people in Salem, but none more than Sarah herself. Sarah will have to give up the only daughter she’s ever known, and she’ll also lose the man she loves, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer).

Xander and his uncle Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) are the parties responsible for switching the babies at birth. The pair knew that Maggie had gotten behind the wheel of her car while drunk and caused the crash. So, they blamed Will Horton (Chandler Massey) for Adrienne’s death and switched the babies to try to cover up the damage that she caused that night.

Sarah’s wedding to Xander will begin on Monday’s episode, but as fans can guess, it likely won’t end well for the couple.

Meanwhile, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will have an emotional breakthrough as she fights to help him get his memories back following brain surgery.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will stick up for Kristen as she begins to go through an emotional journey of her own.