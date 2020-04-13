Kindly Myers Smolders In Unzipped Lace Lingerie

Kindly Myers rocked a very risque ensemble in her latest social media share. The model dazzled her 1.9 million followers with the look on Monday morning.

The Kentucky-native was captured posing in front of a large window inside her home in the latest addition to her Instagram feed. She propped one of her elbows up on the wall and stared with a sultry gaze at something off into the distance. Light poured in through the open shades over the window, illuminated the model’s incredible figure that was clad in a skimpy set of lingerie that left little to the imagination.

Kindly smoldered in the white lace look that did way more showing than covering up. She rocked a sexy bra with a small zipper in the middle of its cups. The model teased her fans by leaving it undone almost entirely, exposing even more cleavage than what was already on display thanks to the number’s low neckline. It also featured thin shoulder straps, one of which she let slink down her arm in a sensual manner.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell wore a pair of matching lace panties that were even more revealing. The garment had a dangerously high-cut that allowed Kindly to show off her sculpted thighs and booty. Meanwhile, its curved waistband was pulled high up on her hips, drawing attention to the model’s flat midsection and abs.

To accessorize the barely there look, Kindly sported a cross necklace, stud earrings, and navel ring that added just the right amount of bling. She gathered her platinum tresses to one side of her shoulder and let the cascade in front of her chest, and was done up with a full face of makeup. The application included a peach lipstick, dusting of blush, black eyeliner, and mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding the Playboy star’s latest social media appearance with love. It has earned over 4,300 likes after just 30 minutes on the platform, as well as dozens of compliments for her stunning display.

“Um ok you’re perfect,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Kindly a “goddess.”

“No hesitation on a double-tap for Kindly,” a third follower remarked.

“Wow, I do not get tired of saying that you are very beautiful,” quipped a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Kindly has shown off her curvaceous physique on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her showing off her assets in a sequined string bikini while posing at sunset by the beach. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 16,000 likes.