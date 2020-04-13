Sailor On USS Theodore Roosevelt Dies Of COVID-19

Just over a week ago the captain of the vessel was relieved of duty for warning about coronavirus on his ship.

A sailor aboard the Navy ship U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt has died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, New York City’s WNYW-TV reports. Just over a week ago, the ship’s captain was relieved of duty of raising the alarm about the virus spreading on his ship.

The sailor, whose name is not being released pending notification of his family, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30, and was placed in isolation on Guam with four other sailors from the ship. During his isolation, he and the other quarantined sailors received medical checks twice per day.

On the morning of April 9, the sailor was found unresponsive during a medical check. Medical personnel performed CPR on the man, and he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. On the morning of April 13, he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, at least 200 other sailors from the ship have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the remaining crew of 5,000, the Navy intends to remove 3,000 of them to slow the spread of the coronavirus among the sailors.

The death of the sailor is the latest in the ongoing saga of the coronavirus on the ship and the havoc it’s wreaked on its sailors, its leader, and the Navy in general.

Back on March 30, the ship’s Captain, Brett Crozier, wrote an email to his Navy colleagues warning about the spread of coronavirus on his ship.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to take care of our most trusted asset — our Sailors,” he wrote.

U.S. Navy via Getty Images

Unfortunately for Crozier, the missive was sent not to his superiors according the standard military chain of command, but to other Navy personnel in the Pacific. Further, the email sent over a non-classified email system, and it was leaked to the media.

On April 3, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Crozier was relieved of his command of the ship by Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

“The responsibility for this decision rests with me. I expect no congratulations for it. Captain Crozier is an incredible man,” Modly said at the time.

However, according to a follow-up CNN reports days later, Modly himself later resigned from his own job. Specifically, Modly tendered his resignation after audio of him addressing sailors on the Roosevelt leaked. In the audio, Modly could be heard calling Crozier “stupid” after the crew had given their captain a standing ovation as he left the ship days earlier.