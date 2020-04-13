Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Chiselled Body In A Black Sports Bra

Katelyn Runck stunned her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling triple update that showcased her chiselled physique in a black sports bra and tiny bottoms that left little to the imagination.

Katelyn didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the shots were taken on a beach. In the first snap, she perched in the sand with the ocean visible behind her, and the waves lapped gently at the shore in the distance. The snaps were taken by Lee LHGFX photography, a photographer that Katelyn frequently works with, and she made sure to tag the photographer in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The workout gear that Katelyn rocked in the snaps was from the brand Jed North, who she also made sure to tag in the caption. On top, the brunette bombshell wore a black sports bra with a simple yet sexy silhouette. The sports bra had a scooped neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thick straps that allowed her sculpted shoulders and arms to be on full display.

Her chiselled abs were visible in the look, and she finished the ensemble off with a pair of tiny olive green shorts that had ties on the sides. The shorts showcased her toned legs as well, and her sun-kissed body looked incredible. Katelyn’s long brunette locks tumbled down her back as she posed for the camera, turning her face so that her gorgeous profile was captured.

In the second snap, Katelyn opted to stand, giving her fans another look at the ensemble. She pulled her long brunette locks into a ponytail, and added a pair of sunglasses to accessorize. Her sculpted physique was on full display in the look, and her skin seemed to be glistening in the heat.

Katelyn finished off the post, as she often does, by including a short video clip that gave her fans a behind-the-scenes peek into the process of obtaining the stunning shots. Katelyn shifted her pose, showing off her body as she worked her angles for the camera.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 6,400 likes within just 53 minutes. Many of her fans also raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, and within an hour the post had 354 comments.

“Those abs,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“You look so stunning,” another fan added.

“I like the unedited clip, you look so gorgeous, your beauty is absolutely awesome. Nice day,” one follower commented.

“You are literally perfection,” another fan said.

While Katelyn often showcases her sculpted physique in skimpy attire, she mixed things up in a recent post. As The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn shared an update in which she rocked a chic striped jumpsuit that skimmed over her curves without clinging to them for a more casual vibe.