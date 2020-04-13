Ainsley Rodriguez Cuddles With Her Dog While In A Tiny Teal Bikini

Fitness influencer Ainsley Rodriguez floored her two million Instagram followers after posting a series of videos where she demonstrated some ab exercises. The fact that Rodriguez not only exhibited the workouts while in a bright teal bikini but also offered a glimpse of her pup in the process made fans love the latest update all the more.

Rodriguez filmed the series of exercises by the pool in a lush backyard in her hometown of Miami. The green shrubbery behind her coupled with the blue sky and pastel pink workout mat added even more color to go with her bright bikini set.

The swimwear set was a colorful blue-green that highlighted her golden tan. The top was a classic string style in a triangle cut. The bottom was a traditional brief style, with ties at the hip.

Rodriguez kept the rest of her look simple, with fresh-faced makeup and hair styled into a practical ponytail. Her accessories consisted of stud earrings, a cuff bracelet, and a dainty necklace.

Rodriguez began her series of updates with some basic crunches. However, in a cute twist to the classic move, she held up her small dog and would give her pup occasional kisses while completing the exercise.

The second clip consisted of a traditional bicycle kick, though with a basic crunch thrown in between alternating sides.

In the third slide, Rodriguez showcased her core strength by crossing her legs over each other in quick succession while in a v-shape.

In the last move, Rodriguez posed in a plank position. She then reached her right hand to touch a fitness ball in front, followed by her left, and then completed the move with a hip dip on both sides.

In the caption, Rodriguez emphasized that the demonstrated workout was only 12 minutes and urged her fans to follow her “work hard, play hard” mantra. She also wished her fans a Happy Easter.

Fans loved the quadruple clip update, awarding the post over 15,000 likes and close to 500 comments.

“Looking amazing as per usual,” one fan raved.

“Your core looks amazing,” complimented a second, adding two fire and two bicep emoji.

“You’re looking INSANEEE,” gushed a third, with the sobbing face and two black hearts.

“Cutest workout ever!” concluded a fourth, along with a heart emoji.

This is not the first time that Rodriguez has posted a workout while in swimwear. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently wowed fans after demonstrating her “beach bum” routine while in a yellow bikini.