Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Sweet Easter Bunny Pic Of Her 3 Kids On Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared sweet Easter bunny photos to Instagram of her three children — Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo — in honor of the religious holiday. In the slideshow of two photos, the kids appear to be thrilled that the Easter bunny, who could very well be husband Jionni in costume, paid them a visit.

The first photo showed Nicole with all of their children and the oversized animal.

The reality star sported a topknot hairstyle and minimal makeup in the share. She wore a tie-dyed hoodie in pink and blue as she held Angelo to the bunny’s chest. Lorenzo wore a blue short-sleeved shirt in the image. Standing next to him was Giovanna, who wore a pink sweatshirt with a bunny face and a similar hairstyle to her mom.

Angelo wore gray pajamas that had blue bands on the wrists and ankles. The outfit was decorated with bunny rabbits.

The bunny was looking fabulous in a yellow apron which was adorned with colorful Easter eggs.

In the second image, Nicole was not seen, but her children are snapped with the bunny. The photo appears to have been taken in front of the couple’s northern New Jersey home.

Fans adored the images the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared with the social media site.

“Angelo looks unimpressed,” said a fan of the television star.

“Happy Easter Snooki to you and your little bunny’s,” stated a second follower.

“Oh my gosh is the bunny your husband???? So cute!!!!!!!!” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Gorgeous family, maawwwwma!” said a fourth fan.

Nicole is enjoying every minute of motherhood since announcing her decision to leave Jersey Shore after 10 years as one of its key stars. She revealed to her fans in late 2019 that she was departing the show to focus more on being a full-time mother and businesswoman. She maintains both a brick-and-mortar and online presence with The Snooki Shop.

She revealed in a podcast episode of It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey that her decision to leave was made crystal-clear after she was allegedly forced by show producers to roast castmate Angelina Pivarnick during a toast at her wedding reception in November 2019.

The scenes of Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole, and Jenni Farley standing before Angelina and husband Chris Larangeira’s guests have been heavily publicized by the show on its social media page as a moment to watch as the show heads into its final episodes.