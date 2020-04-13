Sofia Bevarly Looks Like A Sexy Schoolgirl In Short Plaid Skirt

Sofia Bevarly flaunted her killer curves in another bombshell shot added to her Instagram feed this past weekend.

The model uploaded two sexy photos to her account on Easter Sunday, and they became an instant hit with her 1.4 million fans. The first image showed the model standing in a game room, though she did not geotag her specific location. She rested her arm on a large wooden pool table that possessed a burnt orange felt top. The wall behind her was decorated with one color photo, a black-and-white photo, a circular mirror, and a neon pink sign. She credited Dolls Kill for her outfit, sharing with fans that plaid skirts need to make a comeback.

Bevarly was dressed to please in a sexy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her hourglass figure. Her top boasted a deep “V” neck that dipped low into her cleavage, showing off her tanned assets. The piece was made of sheer material, allowing her bra to be seen underneath. Its capped sleeves did a great job of showing off the model’s beautifully tanned skin against the stark white fabric.

The South Florida resident wore the top tucked into her skirt, drawing attention to her trim waist. The plaid bottoms looked similar to a school uniform and had pleating along the front. To add another fun element, the skirt had a little bit of distressing with strings falling from the bottom onto her upper thigh. She secured the skirt with a thin black belt that had a circular silver ring hanging right below her navel. One side of the garment was folded over on her upper thigh, further drawing attention to her gorgeous legs.

The second image in the deck showed the model in the same sizzling outfit, posing in a slightly different manner. The model, who recently stunned in a sexy two-piece set, opted to keep things simple with only a few silver rings on a few of her fingers. She wore her gorgeous caramel locks down and unstyled, with most of her curls spilling messily over her shoulder. The 23-year-old kept her glam to a minimum with only a little liner around her almond-shaped eyes.

Fans were far from shy about showering the photo with praise, earning the model over 45,000 double-taps and 500-plus comments in under 24 hours.

“You’re so freakin gorgeous,” one fan raved, adding a few flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Very very hot pose and beautiful figure, really very very hot in white,” a second chimed in.

“If beauty was sunlight, you would shine a million miles away,” another social media user gushed.